WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Discusses How Most Recent Run Came Together

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has recently opened up about her most recent run in the company, specifically speaking about her feud with Becky Lynch as well as her initial idea to turn heel. Speaking with "Inside the Ropes," Stratus shared that turning heel was a high priority for her when returning to WWE full-time.

"I'd like to surprise people too," Trish explained, "and do it a little different and then I thought as a performer, I would like to challenge myself and do heel run because I hadn't touched that for so many years ... she [Lynch] called me and said do you want to come back and do a match with me at WrestleMania ... we thought it'd be cool of like me turning on Lita as you're more invested on me turning on my friend of 20 years than me and Becky, we had no television history at that point so yeah I was supposed to come in for a little bit after WrestleMania, turn heel, do a little something and then suddenly I was in a storyline every single week for the next six months."

Stratus also revealed that both herself and Lynch developed an offscreen relationship throughout 2023 as they bonded over mothership due to Becky recently becoming a new mom.

Stratus originally was set to retire in 2019 when she wrestled Charlotte Flair in Toronto, Canada at SummerSlam. However, in 2023 the former Women's Champion returned to fight alongside Lynch and Lita at WrestleMania 39 which would kick off a six-month full-time run on "WWE Raw," teaming with Zoey Stark, competing to win Money in the Bank, as well as the summer-long feud with "Big-Time Becks."

