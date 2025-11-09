The Moment From Mickie James' WWE Career That 'Lives In Infamy'

Long before women's wrestling had taken a giant step forward in the United States, great, notable women's matches that lasted longer than a few minutes in WWE were hard to come by. As such, the ones that did wound up taking on an extra bit of significance, such as Lita and Trish Stratus' famous "Raw" main event match. Arguably even bigger than that match, however, was Stratus' match with Mickie James at WrestleMania 22.

The match, several months in the making, became the gold standard for WWE women's matches at the time, with James ultimately defeating Stratus to win the Women's Championship. The result, however, took a backseat to the match's quality and some of the more suggestive themes featured within the bout, playing off the storyline leading into the match where James obsessively stalked Stratus. This included a notorious spot where James grabbed Stratus in between her legs, and then licked her hand.

On "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," James revealed that the spot where she grabbed Stratus had always been planned, but the lick spot came from her. And her initial suggestion for the spot was tamer than what transpired.

"So I had asked if I could lick my finger," James said. "And he's [Steve Keirn's] like 'Well, lick your finger?' And I was like 'Well yeah. Wouldn't I? I've been trying to get my hands on her...for like, forever. This would be my dream come true, right? Can I?' And he was like 'Well, let me ask. We'll see.' So...I went away, and he comes back and he goes 'Yeah, okay. I think you can lick your finger. Whatever.' Sorry Steve Keirn...So that's not what I did."