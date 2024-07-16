Trish Stratus Looks Back On WWE Feud With Mickie James Building To WrestleMania 22

Over the last 20 years, women's wrestling has changed a great deal, and countless performers have played a part in that evolution. Two of the most notable contributors are undoubtedly Trish Stratus and Mickie James, with their 2005-2006 feud helping advance women's wrestling in WWE. Speaking with Inside The Ropes, Stratus recently looked back on the feud and pointed out how much of a help it was to be given extra time to build to their big WWE WrestleMania 22 bout.

"Back then, storylines were important but they maybe lasted one, two pay-per-views," Stratus said. "But we were so lucky to have this storyline that just went on and on. ... We got the chance to really take the fans on a ride and really ... evoke an emotion from them. ... Ultimately we got to culminate [at] WrestleMania 22, [which] was Mickie James' first time winning a championship."

Stratus cited Ashley Massaro being part of the storyline and the reaction to her WrestleMania match with James as highlights as well, but it was seeing James win her first championship that stood out the most. Looking back on a recent WWE storyline, Stratus saw direct connections to her saga with James.

"It was also that organic time where they were ready for Mickie to [win] almost in the IYO SKY way," Stratus continued. "They were excited for her. As a heel, she won the chance to become champion, but they were ready for her to have her moment."

SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase in 2023, which led to SKY cashing in on Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam the following month. While James lost the title just a short time after defeating Stratus, SKY had a lengthy reign with the belt that was ended by Bayley earlier this year at WWE WrestleMania 40.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Inside The Ropes with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.