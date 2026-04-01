Eddie Kingston Reflects On Career History In ROH: It Was 'AEW Without The Money'

Eddie Kingston looked back on his time with Ring of Honor through several different eras ahead of his outing at ROH/MLP Global Wars in Canada last Friday.

Kingston teamed with Ortiz to defeat the team of Adam Priest and Tommy Billington during the event. But 20 years ago he made his first appearance for the promotion as part of the invading CZW roster, having a unique insight on the company's growth as someone to have worked through the different eras until now.

"I was in the era of when Gabe [Sapolsky] was there," he told "The Takedown on SI. "And then I was in the era of HD Net, and then I was in the era of, I believe, Destination America. Then, I was in the era of Sinclair for at least, you know, a little bit before I got in trouble. On my own, it was my own fault, and Homicide, but no it was my own fault."

He became ROH World Champion at last in Tony Khan's iteration of ROH after he acquired the promotion in 2022. And he said the promotion means a lot to him as a result of his tenure, however sporadic it may have been.

"So yeah I've been in every era of Ring of Honor and Ring of Honor means a lot to me," he continued. "Because when I broke in, the style that Ring of Honor was presenting, they were the only ones presenting it... And Ring of Honor wa the place to be if you were an independent wrestler at one point in time. Ring of Honor was AEW without the money."

Kingston took some time to mull over the years and credit Khan for giving him the opportunity and building that place that independent wrestlers wanted to come. And he said he feels proud to be able to represent that.