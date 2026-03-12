AEW's Eddie Kingston Announced For ROH X MLP Event, Ending Recent Medical Absence

AEW star Eddie Kingston is set to return to action once again, albeit not in AEW but Canadian promotion MLP.

Kingston, who made his comeback from a long layoff last September, had to step away from the ring last month, with reports suggesting that he had to do so due to migraines. But, to the delight of Kingston's fans, his time away is a short one as he is advertised to appear on March 27 in Windsor, Ontario for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's Global Wars Canada event. The show, which is a co-branded event with ROH, will be Kingston's debut in the promotion. There is no indication yet as to whom Kingston will face at the event.

THE "MAD KING" IS HEADING NORTH. On Friday, March 27th, Eddie Kingston makes his MLP debut at Global Wars in Windsor, Ontario!

— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 11, 2026

Kingston's last match was on the February 4 edition of "AEW Collision," where he teamed with The Rascalz and Ortiz to win their eight-man Parking Lot Fight match against the Grizzled Young Veterans, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith.

MLP's Global Wars Canada will not just feature Kingston, but also wrestlers from CMLL, AEW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and NJPW, across two nights — March 27 and March 28. The likes of Ricochet, The Good Brothers, Mascara Dorada, Bishop Dyer, and Daisuke Sasaki are a few of the stars that will compete at the event.