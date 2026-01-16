ROH Announces Another Global Wars Show With Canadian Indie Promotion

Nothing hits better in pro wrestling than historic cross-promotional events. Earlier this morning (Friday), AEW CEO and President Tony Khan and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling President Scott D'Amore announced talent from multiple companies such as AEW, MLP, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro-Wrestling, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), and other international promotions (not announced yet), will compete in two collaborative streaming events, starting with ROH Global Wars on Friday, March 27, followed by MLP Uprising on Saturday, March 28, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, at St. Clair College.

Kicking off the massive weekend, Global Wars will feature athletes from Maple Leaf Pro and Ring of Honor, as well as international stars from across the globe, according to the press release. The current AEW National Champion, Ricochet, will headline the show.

As for MLP Uprising, the Saturday night show will be headlined by the former three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson), who are proposing an open challenge. Other wrestlers scheduled to participate, include Kaito Kiyomiya (Pro Wrestling NOAH), Daisuke Sasaki (DDT Pro), Mascara Dorada (CMLL), Barbaro Cavernario (CMLL), and Bishop Dyer (formerly known as WWE star Baron Corbin).

The news of this crossover was made immediately after Khan announced that he will also host another cross-promotional event later this month with Metroplex Wrestling, an independent promotion co-founded by the current and longest-reigning ROH Women's World Champion, Athena.

Both Global Wars and Uprising will stream live on TrillerTV, with on-demand access available exclusively on ROH Honor Club following the live broadcasts. Tickets for these two events will go on sale starting Monday, January 26, at 10 a.m. EST at mlpwrestling.com.