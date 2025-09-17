Ex-TNA President Reportedly Backstage At Tonight's AEW Dynamite September To Remember

Ex-TNA President Scott D'Amore is reportedly backstage at "AEW Dynamite: September to Remember" on Wednesday. According to Fightful Select, the owner of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling is backstage visiting the show in London, Ontario, Canada.

In May 2025, D'Amore spoke about fans wanting him to join AEW after he was let go from TNA by Anthem Sports in February 2024. At the time, D'Amore said he was enjoying what he was doing. but said he was always "looking into options and opportunities." He called AEW President Tony Khan a great guy and commended the "many great people around him," including former TNA talents like Don Callis and Canadian RJ City. He noted at the time he would be visiting AEW's shows in Detroit. According to Fightful, D'Amore is always welcomed backstage at AEW and is just visiting on Wednesday ahead of All Out Toronto on Saturday.

D'Amore resurrected Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling in May 2024 when he filed to trademark the name. The promotion was first founded in the 1930s by Jack Corcoran and it was eventually turned into an affiliate of the National Wrestling Alliance.

The spiritual successor led by D'Amore held its first show, a two-night event known as Forged in Excellence, on October 19 and 20, 2024. In 2025, MLP crowned Josh Alexander its inaugural MLP Canadian Champion and Gisele Shade their inaugural MLP Women's Canadian Champion.