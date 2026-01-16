Tony Khan Announces ROH Global Wars Crossover Event With Athena's MPX Indie Promotion

In the hustle and bustle of the recent wrestling news cycle, ROH announced an exciting collaboration with another wrestling promotion on social media. Early Thursday evening, AEW and ROH CEO Tony Khan and ROH Women's World Champion Athena appeared on the promotion's weekly streaming show to announce their collaboration with Metroplex Wrestling: Global Wars.

Per Khan, the ESports Arena in Arlington, Texas, will be home to Global Wars, a pre-taped special event between ROH and Metroplex Wrestling, which is ran by Athena. Global Wars will be filmed on Saturday, January 24, and will be released for streaming on Honor Club the following Thursday, January 29. This event marks ROH's first-ever collaboration with an outside promotion of any sort.

Big news is coming Thursday, Jan 29th as #ROH President @TonyKhan and #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG make it official! For the first time ever, #ROH joins forces with @MPXWrestling for ROH x Metroplex Wrestling GLOBAL WARS! pic.twitter.com/no8XZ4IlUb — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 16, 2026

"It is going to be absolutely phenomenal, and [a show] no one is going to miss. But, when my minions prove that they are the best in the entire world, we are going to continue with this, for-ev-er," Athena promised. "Just like my championship reign, boss."

Khan confirmed that Athena will be present at Global Wars, but it is unclear whether she will participate in the event as an in-ring competitor or if she will represent Metroplex Wrestling's as its boss. As of writing, no matches for Global Wars have been announced.

Metroplex Wrestling is a highly-received independent promotion based in Bedford, Texas. Founded in 2010 by Steven Kirby, Athena and Ernie Pruitt acquired the promotion in 2022, and have been running it since. According to Cagematch, the promotion seem to run weekly events from the MPX Event Center in Bedford. As of writing, their current world champion is Delynn Cavens. Other titleholders include Tommy Becker, a two-time MPX Addicts Champion, and MPX Women's Champion, "The Living Dead Girl" Abadon, who was previously featured on AEW programming. The MPX Tag Team Championships are currently held by Dae DeVille and Devon Anello.