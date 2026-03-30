Tony D'Angelo Promises To Achieve Major WWE NXT Accolade

Tony D'Angelo has won a few titles in his time in "WWE NXT," and another title win could help him make history and become the first Grand Slam Champion in "NXT" history.

D'Angelo was recently informed in his appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show's" "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, that he has achieved something that no one else in "NXT" has done, i.e. win the North American Championship, Heritage Cup, and NXT Tag Team titles. This prompted him to say that he has been reminded on social media that he could be an "NXT" Grand Slam Champion if he wins the NXT Championship, which is currently around the waist of Joe Hendry.

"Well, I'll be honest, I don't know if that's true or not [that he has won more titles than anybody else]. If it's true, very cool," he said. "I have heard, you know, I've seen on Twitter and whatnot about you know when I inevitably win the world title, I'll be the first Grand Slam champion that NXT's ever seen. [That's] Pretty cool."

D'Angelo has been a part of the "NXT" roster since 2021, making him one of the most experienced stars on the roster. The former leader of The D'Angelo Family has held the tag team titles twice, while winning the Heritage Cup and North American title once, with both those title reigns beginning in 2024. He could add to his list of title wins next month at NXT Stand & Deliver and become an NXT Grand Slam Champion, where he, along with Ricky Saints and Ethan Page, will face NXT Champion Hendry.

D'Angelo hasn't had an NXT title opportunity in nearly two years, with his last shot at the championship coming at the very same Stand & Deliver show back in 2024, where he lost to Ilja Dragunov.