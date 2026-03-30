TNA's Leon Slater Reflects On Tag Match Against AJ Styles At WWE SNME

This past December, John Cena retired from professional wrestling at Saturday Night's Main Event against GUNTHER, but at the "Never Seen 17's" request, the additional matches on the card featured up-in-coming "WWE NXT" talent against main roster stars. The newer performers that arguably impressed the most was the team of Je'Von Evans and TNA star Leon Slater, who just fell short in their battle against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Although Evans had been featured on WWE's biggest weekly shows before, SNME marked Slater's first exposure to the main roster, and during a recent interview with "The Sun," the TNA X-Division Champion reflected on the match as well as getting the privilege to work with Styles.

"So the first major interaction I had with him was at Slammiversary where he returned to TNA and came out and sung my praises in the middle of the ring, which I will never forget ... And then getting to share another moment with him in his home for the last 10 years, in WWE, and especially on the night that it was – it's still hard for me to believe I was there," Slater explained. "I'll see clips from that night of like John being stood in the ring and putting his armbands and his and his and his sneakers and I was like, bro, I was stood right there! It almost feels like a fever dream, but it was real. That whole day was just magical. For the match, I couldn't have asked to be around better people."

Evans continued by remembering the events that followed the match, as he walked backstage to be greeted by legends such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle and Rob Van Dam, all of whom were his idols growing up. Additionally, he claimed that tagging with Evans was a dream come true as he's one of his best friends in the industry today.