Backstage Report On European Indie Wrestler Ricky Sosa Signing With TNA

During "TNA" Sacrifice on Friday night, Carlos Silva and Tommy Dreamer brought out Chris Bey to announce that one of wrestling's hottest international prospects, Ricky Sosa, has signed with the company. Sosa debuted on the March 12 episode of "TNA Thursday Night IMPACT". The Netherlands native has kept a busy schedule on the European independent scene and naturally, there is speculation on how signing with TNA will affect that.

According to Fightful Select, the reaction from promotions where Sosa frequently wrestles, such as KHAO and wXw, was "universally positive". wXw, where is the European Champion, still expects Sosa to be part of their roster unless there are dates that coincide with his TNA's schedule. He is scheduled for KHAO's show on May 2. After that, it becomes more unclear what his availability will be.

The report goes on to clarify a story going around that KHAO's general manager tweeted his unhappiness with Sosa signing a TNA deal. It was stressed to Fightful that it was a kayfabe tweet with fans also pointing that out. Nobody at KHAO "has a bad word" to say about Sosa.

Sosa is currently scheduled to appear at Joey Janela's "Immortal Clusterf*ck" on Saturday, April 18. In addition to his wXw title, he is also Legion Industrial Champion for Legion Wrestling.