Backstage Report On Names Expected At Tonight's WWE Raw

Tonight, "WWE Raw" will be held from "The World's Most Famous Arena," Madison Square Garden, and in addition to several title matches taking place on the show, there has been an update on some of the stars who will be appearing on the red brand.

According to PWInsider Elite, The Judgement Day's Roxanne Perez is expected to return to WWE programming this week, and with her being assigned to the "Raw" roster, the current plan is for her to be at MSG tonight. For the last two months, Perez has been out of action in order to have a benign cyst removed from her back. As of Sunday morning, PWInsider Elite reports that Perez is still scheduled to return to "Raw" tonight.

Elsewhere in the women's division, "WWE SmackDown's" Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are also expected to appear on Monday's episode of "Raw." Over the past few weeks, Flair and Bliss have been involved in WWE Women's Tag Team Championship picture, and have started to feud with teams from both "Raw" and "SmackDown." On tonight's episode, Nia Jax and Lash Legend will defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, a match that Flair and Bliss could definitely be present for.

Other matches that have been announced for tonight include The Usos defending the WWE World Tag Team Championships against The Vision in a Street Fight, Penta versus Kofi Kingston for the Intercontinental Championship, and IYO SKY versus Raquel Rodriguez. Additionally, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will both be in attendance for tonight's show to build to their respective WrestleMania 42 matches.