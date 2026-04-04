WWE's Charlotte Flair Says The Four Horsewomen Make Up Her Wrestling Mount Rushmore

When debating who deserves to be placed on the Mount Rushmore of women's professional wrestlers, it's hard to not give Charlotte Flair one of the four spots, as she arguably has the best resume out of any female star to ever step foot in a WWE ring. However, in a recent interview with "Complex," Flair revealed if she would consider herself for an all-women's Mount Rushmore, and listed the other performers that she would put in the top four.

"I always say the Four Horsewomen just because they're who and why I fell in love with wrestling. And I mean, not that I didn't respect or love or look up to the women before me, but I mean, we all have kind of gone our separate paths, but had I not been with that core when I started, I don't know where I'd be today. Like they're the reason why I fell in love with wrestling, got good at wrestling, and we all took it to the next level together."

Since coming up through "WWE NXT" together, Flair still has the most WWE championships out of Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. That said, "The CEO" has won the most career titles out of the four, while Bayley and Lynch have two of the longest WWE women's championship reigns of all-time, with both eclipsing 380 days.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.