TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/26/2026

Throughout the last month, "TNA iMPACT" has posted its best ratings since striking a TV deal with AMC at the beginning of the year, and last Thursday's episode almost reached a record-setting high.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "TNA iMPACT" averaged 256,000 viewers, which is the second highest rating the show has drawn on AMC. Additionally, "TNA iMPACT" registered a 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is tied for the highest total the program has tallied in the age group since January. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership slightly increased by 2%, while the 18-49 demo was up by 25%. TNA's flagship show on Thursday also managed to grow its audience despite having faced stiff competition from March Madness college basketball games on the night.

One of the biggest moments of last Thursday's show occurred when WCW legend Buff Bagwell was confronted by Frankie Kazarian, which is also the most watched segment of the episode from TNA's YouTube channel with over 170,000 views. The next most watched videos from the episode was BDE's match with Mustafa Ali, which garnered nearly 90,000 views, and Moose versus Bear Bronson, which drew over 50,000 views.

This upcoming Thursday's episode will follow TNA Sacrifice, which took place this past Friday, and will be an opportunity for the brand to continue its hot streak of viewership. However, TNA is also coming into this week after some unfortunate news this past weekend, as the main event of Friday's show needed to be stopped early after Steve Maclin suffered an injury during his match with Mike Santana for the TNA World Title.