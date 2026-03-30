WWE HOFer Bully Ray Says Randy Orton Phone Call Could Lead To AEW Callback

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are set to go one-on-one for the gold at WrestleMania 42, and in the weeks ahead of the event, Orton unleashed his "Viper" persona during a vicious heel turn on his former friend on "WWE SmackDown." Since the turn, Orton has been seen talking on the phone backstage to who he calls the "voices in his head," and fans have been wondering who is actually on the other line. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said that he thinks the person helping Orton is Triple H, and he could incorporate a callback to an infamous AEW moment.

"Triple H can always turn around and say, 'I never liked you. I inherited you, and now I'm going to get rid of you,'" he explained. "'You were Vince [McMahon's] pick. Randy was my pick from day one.' Who is the one that singled Randy Orton and Batista out to be a part of Evolution with [Ric] Flair? It was Triple H. 'Randy has always been my guy. Cody, you were Vince's guy. Vince is gone. I never wanted you around. Don't think I forgot about my throne that you [smashed.]'"

Rhodes took a sledgehammer, Triple H's weapon of choice, to a throne that looked like something "The Game" had previously used during one of his grand entrances during the inaugural Double or Nothing in 2019. In the years following the symbolic moment, Rhodes said he wanted to make a statement about what AEW was doing.

"The American Nightmare" rejoined WWE, while McMahon was still running the show, in 2022. Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38 to take on Seth Rollins.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.