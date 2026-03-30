Bully Ray Has An Idea For How To Get GUNTHER On The WWE WrestleMania 42 Card

With just under three weeks to go until WrestleMania 42, "The Career Killer" GUNTHER does not have a match on the card, reportedly due to injuries to others. He hasn't been seen on "WWE Raw" since a victory over Dragon Lee on the March 2 edition of the red brand, and fans are wondering where he fits in on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray offered a solution on "Busted Open Radio" ahead of "Raw" at Madison Square Garden, which involved bringing back a fellow Hall of Famer or partially retired wrestler.

"I would now do GUNTHER's open challenge at WrestleMania with the stipulation, whoever accepts the open challenge if they lose, [they] must retire," he explained. "I would look for a veteran wrestler that can come in, get a pop, work five minutes, get beat, and now GUNTHER's retired someone else... There's gotta be somebody out there. I'm just going to use me as an example for lack of a better example right now... Team 3D is retired. Bubba Ray Dudley is not. Out comes Bubba Ray Dudley. Bubba Ray Dudley accepts the fact that this is his last match. Bubba says, 'Well, if I'm going to put my career on the line, I want this to be a hardcore match.' Bubba vs. GUNTHER. GUNTHER puts Bubba through a table. Chokes him out, GUNTHER wins. Bubba's retired."

Bully Ray said the open challenge concept would get GUNTHER past WrestleMania, and on to a potential career-threatening match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, which is the current rumor. He agreed with co-host Dave LaGreca that WWE could even use WrestleMania to set up that match at the "Biggest Party of the Summer."