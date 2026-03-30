Bully Ray Has An Idea For How To Get GUNTHER On The WWE WrestleMania 42 Card
With just under three weeks to go until WrestleMania 42, "The Career Killer" GUNTHER does not have a match on the card, reportedly due to injuries to others. He hasn't been seen on "WWE Raw" since a victory over Dragon Lee on the March 2 edition of the red brand, and fans are wondering where he fits in on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray offered a solution on "Busted Open Radio" ahead of "Raw" at Madison Square Garden, which involved bringing back a fellow Hall of Famer or partially retired wrestler.
"I would now do GUNTHER's open challenge at WrestleMania with the stipulation, whoever accepts the open challenge if they lose, [they] must retire," he explained. "I would look for a veteran wrestler that can come in, get a pop, work five minutes, get beat, and now GUNTHER's retired someone else... There's gotta be somebody out there. I'm just going to use me as an example for lack of a better example right now... Team 3D is retired. Bubba Ray Dudley is not. Out comes Bubba Ray Dudley. Bubba Ray Dudley accepts the fact that this is his last match. Bubba says, 'Well, if I'm going to put my career on the line, I want this to be a hardcore match.' Bubba vs. GUNTHER. GUNTHER puts Bubba through a table. Chokes him out, GUNTHER wins. Bubba's retired."
Bully Ray said the open challenge concept would get GUNTHER past WrestleMania, and on to a potential career-threatening match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, which is the current rumor. He agreed with co-host Dave LaGreca that WWE could even use WrestleMania to set up that match at the "Biggest Party of the Summer."
GUNTHER's WrestleMania Open Challenge
Bully Ray said he liked the idea of the open challenge because it's a fun surprise. He said WWE could tease it over the next two weeks if it's announced on Monday's edition of the show, and he and LaGreca threw out a few names of legends who GUNTHER could retire, like fellow "Busted Open" host Tommy Dreamer or John Bradshaw Layfield. LaGreca said it had to be someone who fans think might have a shot at winning, but Bully Ray disagreed.
"You can build the chance in the match... Even AJ Styles and John Cena, you knew that they didn't have a chance," he said. "You knew what was going to happen. It's just about the fun, the pop, the excitement... GUNTHER will put a match together where you think the other guy will win, but we know the outcome."
He said there's no one that you could put in front of him that he would think is beating GUNTHER. The Hall of Famer explained that if someone did defeat him at WrestleMania, that would be "f****** up" his push, which he said has already been slowed a little due to plans reportedly being changed due to injuries.
"I like the open challenge idea" he said. "I'm going back to these names because you can plug these names in and it would work. You hit Bubba Ray Dudley's music. Tommy Dreamer. Rob Van Dam. 'Hey, Rob, we need you to come in and put GUNTHER over... but, you'll never wrestle in the WWE again.'"
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.