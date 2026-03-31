Penta Defeats Kofi Kingston, Retains WWE Men's Intercontinental Title On Raw

Penta is walking in to WrestleMania 42 as Intercontinental Champion after a victory over Kofi Kingston on "WWE Raw," followed by a ladder match challenge for the "Showcase of the Immortals." Penta put out an open challenge for Monday's edition of the red brand on social media that was answered by Kingston.

The men traded fast-paced offense in the opening minutes of the match, until Kingston nailed Penta with a DDT. Penta quickly got back on his feet and hit Kingston with chops. The challenger attempted a move off the top rope, but Penta caught him with a Codebreaker.

Kingston dodged a Penta Driver and the fight rolled on. Kingston hit a back body drop to Penta on the apron. As Grayson Waller tried to interfere, Kingston tried to shoo him away. Back in the ring, Kingston hit the SOS, but it wasn't enough to put Penta away. The challenger knocked Penta out of the ring and flew over the top rope, but Penta caught him and slammed him onto the commentary desk before hitting a Mexican Destroyer to Waller.

Penta was caught off the top rope with a Trouble in Paradise but still managed to kick out. Kingston then looked for a superplex, but Penta sent him crashing face-first onto the mat and hit a Mexican Destroyer for the win.

After the match, Penta announced that he had spoken with "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce. He revealed he would be defending his title in a ladder match at WrestleMania 42.