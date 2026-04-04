Eddie Kingston Refuses To Face MJF Unless AEW World Title Is On The Line

Eddie Kingston has faced nearly everyone there is to face in AEW, but on the shortlist of performers he has yet to cross paths with, one name stands out from the rest. That being the current AEW Men's World Champion and fellow New York native MJF. The two men have miraculously never faced in AEW, or even on the independent scene before their separate AEW journeys began, and it's a match a number of people have wanted to see for some time. There's just one problem, Kingston has a condition, and during a recent interview on Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown," he revealed that the condition was that he would only face MJF if Friedman's beloved "Triple B" was on the line.

"He's not worth it unless the AEW Title's on the line," Kingston said. "He's not worth it unless it's a number one contenders match, or the world title. Other than that, no, I have no desire. I won't give him–I won't give MJF the privilege to fight me. He hasn't earned that. He may think he has, fans may think he has, that's fine, everybody has an opinion, opinions are like a*******, everyone's got one, they all stink, that's fine. My opinion is no. So when he earns it and if he doesn't have the title and he's not up for a number one contenders thing and he earns it, he earns the privilege to fight me, then maybe. But other than that, no. There's a lot of other people I'd rather [fight]."

If Kingston was to go after MJF and the AEW Men's World Championship, he would join the long line of AEW stars who are looking to take the "Triple B" away from Maxwell Jacob Friedman. At the time of writing, he has been pursued by the likes of Brody King, Andrade El Idolo, and Darby Allin, and at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view on April 12, he'll have to defend the title against Kenny Omega.

Please credit "The Takedown" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.