Dillon Danis Was 'A Little Suicidal,' Following Logan Paul Loss

Dillon Danis had admitted he still thinks about his 2023 defeat to Logan Paul, adding that it made him feel suicidal.

Danis fought Paul in a boxing ring on October 2023, losing via disqualification in the sixth round as he performed a takedown and illegal choke, bringing an abrupt end to a fight that had taken a bit of a personal turn in its build-up.

Danis had continually posted pictures of Paul's wife, Nina Agdal, on social media as part of his 'trash talk,' eventually being sued and having a temporary restraining order granted against him as part of litigation.

"The Schmo" asked Danis whether he was still in litigation with Agdal. "I just did a deposition not too long ago and then I think we have another one and we have to go to trial. So it's been f***ing forever. But, you know, with people with money like them, they just want to keep pushing along, make me pay the lawyer bills, and drag it on as long as it can be."

That's when he got onto the fight itself: "I still think about that match every day. It kills me. I hate losing. I said this to Wade [Plemons], it made me a little suicidal. I hate losing and especially to him. I could have been more prepared. It was my first boxing match. But no excuses. It is what it is."

He was asked if he would be returning to the boxing ring in the future, but he confirmed that he was going to remain an MMA fighter going forward. The only issue with that being that no one wants to fight him.