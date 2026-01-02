Logan Paul Compares Difficulty Of WWE & Boxing

Before he made a name for himself inside a pro wrestling ring, Logan Paul competed in a boxing ring for bouts against the likes of KSI and Floyd Mayweather Jr. During a recent interview with "ESPN First Take," Paul pinpointed which athletic venture he has found to be more challenging.

"Between fighting Floyd Mayweather and doing WWE, it's a hard question just because of how good I am at most like everything and also how humble I am," Paul said. "That's not just me saying that. That's just what everyone says. I would definitely have to say WWE is way harder than fighting Floyd Mayweather. I've said this before. It's the hardest thing I've ever done by a mile. Boxing is obviously difficult. Floyd Mayweather is very good, but wrestling involves a 360 degree skill set where you have to work every part of your mind and body that I just have not experienced before in a craft."

At WWE WrestleMania 38, Paul made his pro wrestling debut in a tag match alongside The Miz, with the pair ultimately defeating the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. In 2023, Paul marked his one-year WWE anniversary in a high-profile clash with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. The same year, he returned to the boxing ring for a match against American mixed martial artist Dillon Danis; Paul won via disqualification after Danis attempted an illegal choke hold.

Nearly four years into wrestling career, Paul is now positioned as a top heel for the "WWE Raw" brand thanks to the on-screen and backstage guidance of industry veteran Paul Heyman.

