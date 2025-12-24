WWE's Logan Paul Says He's Been 'Learning The Craft' From Paul Heyman Backstage

Logan Paul is optimistic about soaring to new heights in WWE under the mentorship of Paul Heyman.

Paul joined forces with Heyman and the rest of The Vision last month, just weeks after Seth Rollins was ejected by the group. Now, with him learning under Heyman, who is regarded as one of the best minds in the business, Paul is picking Heyman's brain at every opportunity to reach the next level.

"What have I learned from Paul Heyman? I think a better question is, what haven't I learned from Paul Heyman? That guy is a wealth of knowledge. I spend every second I can with him backstage, when we're not wrestling, just learning the craft. He's taught me a bunch. I can get into, like, granular wrestling terms, or I can keep it high level," he said on "ESPN."

The YouTube sensation highlighted one specific way Heyman has helped him behind the scenes, which he believes will put him in good standing and help him avoid making mistakes. He has predicted that he and the rest of The Vision can't be stopped with Heyman by their side.

"And the one thing that he's definitely taught me is that with him by my side, I have someone on the executive team who can speak for me. So I don't have to make stupid decisions backstage where I would lose my job, like attacking CM Punk because he pisses me off. Instead of doing that, I can just go to Paul Heyman, and he can talk to the executives and handle it professionally. So he keeps me in check. And now that I have a unit, I just don't see how we're going to be stopped at all," he added.

The Vision has been dominant on WWE Raw over the past few weeks and will likely try to influence the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match on January 5, 2026, the anniversary of WWE's debut on Netflix, where The Vision's Bron Breakker will face off against champion CM Punk.