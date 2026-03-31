Eddie Hall Believes Dillon Danis Fight Will Happen This Year, Wants Ex-UFC Star

Eddie Hall said that he had been told a fight with Dillon Danis will happen before the end of the year, but he is also looking to fight former UFC star Darren Till.

The former World's Strongest Man has fought both in boxing and MMA, losing one and winning one respectively, and has been angling for a fight with controversial grappler, Danis, as "one of the most hated guys" in MMA. He had only recently been making the case for the fight while teasing a return over the summer, believed to be for another MMA fight. And then while speaking to "Bobby Lad" on TikTok he said that he would be fighting in Manchester, England, on June 13.

It was then that he confirmed Till, a former UFC fighter with a 18-5-1 record, would likely be in conversations after.

Till has not fought in MMA since he was defeated by Dricus Du Plessis in 2022, marking his fifth loss in less than five years, losing for the first time in an attempt at Tyron Woodley's Welterweight title in 2018.

"I've got a fight coming up June 13th in Manchester, that will be announced very soon. I'd imagine Darren Till will be in conversations after that," Hall said.

Speaking to "Louie The Reporter" he said that he had been told the Danis fight will happen before the end of the year.

Beauty vs The Beast lands in Manchester as @tommytntfury and @eddiehallWSM go head to head June 13 😤 Tickets on sale from Sunday 5pm 🎟️

#BeautyVsTheBeast | June 13 | Live Exclusively on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/or2jrKIdRu — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) March 27, 2026

The fight on June 13 has since been announced by Misfits Boxing to be a clash in the squared circle between Hall and Tommy Fury, billed as "The Beauty vs. The Beast." Fury is best-known as the younger brother of Tyson Fury, having picked up Decision victories against internet stars KSI and Jake Paul in his 11-0 career thus far.