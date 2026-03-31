Francis Ngannou Comments On PFL Departure, Wishes To Remain With PFL Africa

Francis Ngannou addressed his departure from PFL and whether he wants to remain with the PFL Africa brand, having joined as an equity-partner in the project when he first signed on as a fighter in 2023.

Ngannou will be returning to MMA on the May 16 MVP card headlined by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, having fought just the once during his time with PFL before his departure was announced this year. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion had defeated Renan Ferreira for the PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Championship in February 2024 as well as helping to establish the PFL Africa brand.

However, he told Ariel Helwani that he had actually been contracted for one more fight and had been hoping to make it happen. He also confirmed that the decision had not been his to leave, "We parted ways in January... That was their decision to part ways, not mine."

He said it's not something he was looking to get emotional over and just sought to move on, though he said he would like to remain with PFL Africa if that remains an option.

"Obviously I would like to be involved. My goal with PFL Africa was to bring the sport to the continent, launch that and give that opportunity to people in the continent. It was something separate from my promotional agreement. So I think if there is a way to keep that on, I would still be a part of it. Because for me, it's a personal project," he said.