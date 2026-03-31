The card for WrestleMania 42 is starting to take shape, and with 12 matches being announced for the show as of Monday, there are limited spots left for the two-night event. One star who has yet to find himself a match at WrestleMania is The Miz, and during a recent interview with Esteban Ramirez, "The A-lister" claimed that it's never been more difficult to get booked in a match on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All."

"I've been working as harder than ever to literally try to be on the card of WrestleMania 42, and the reason being is there are so many superstars, so many new and upcoming superstars that have just been blowing the roof off the place. Oba Femi, like it is not supposed to happen where a person walks into a WWE arena, whether it's 'Raw' or 'SmackDown,' and everyone's chanting your name right off the bat. That just doesn't happen. It takes time to develop, but he's developed so quickly and now he's going up against Brock Lesnar and everyone's excited about it. Everyone's talking about it."

Over the past few weeks, The Miz has been involved in segments with American artist Jelly Roll and interacted backstage with stars such as Kit Wilson and Danhausen, but it remains to be seen if current direction leads to a WrestleMania match. Last night, four matches were added to the card on "WWE Raw," including Seth Rollins versus GUNTHER, Finn Balor versus Dominik Mysterio, a Ladder Match for Penta's Intercontinental Title, and a Fatal Four-Way Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Esteban Ramirez" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.