Chris Jericho Says Match Quality Is Overemphasized, Worries About Wrestler Longevity

In today's pro wrestling landscape, many fans and wrestlers hold different opinions on the value of "work-rate" compared to storytelling and psychology. AEW star Chris Jericho is of the belief that many wrestlers have lost sight of what's really important, as revealed in an interview with GamesHub.

"Match quality has become so overemphasized," Jericho said. "Wrestling is about connecting with the crowd, capturing the imagination and the interest of the people watching."

Jericho then reflected on his WWE WrestleMania 18 match against Shawn Michaels, which he previously referred to as one of his favorite storylines. He pointed out that this match had everything he just listed, but noted that they got there because of a great storyline. According to Jericho, many of today's highest-rated matches don't get the same kind of engagement from the live audience.

"A five-star match should mean the crowd is going crazy in a sold-out stadium," Jericho stated. "You can also have a five-star match in a community center in front of 50 people, so the rating in isolation is irrelevant. It's character, its storyline, it's charisma. That's what wrestling is about — it was in the 1930s and it is now."

Jericho believes that a given star's success in pro wrestling should depend on their connection with the audience, with the AEW star citing The Ultimate Warrior as an example of someone who didn't have "great matches" but built a relationship with fans nonetheless.

At 55 years old, Jericho acknowledged his limited time left in the industry. However, looking at the current state of the industry, he isn't too sure if today's wrestlers will reach the same point of their careers. "You can already see what serious injuries do – a bad neck surgery changes everything," Jericho warned. "The longevity may be harder to sustain when there's so much emphasis on the physical at the expense of charisma and character."