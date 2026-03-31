Jacob Fatu Pulls Back Curtain On Jelly Roll's WWE Training

Grammy Award-winning musician Jelly Roll made his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam 2025, teaming with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Though he and Orton lost, Jelly Roll received praise for his performance, from fans as well as wrestlers. He can now count WWE star Jacob Fatu among his supporters, with Fatu recently praising the musician for his dedication to training while appearing on "The Bootleg Kev Podcast."

"You see cats come in all the time and just get it in. You seen the transformation in him, but it was more than that," he noted, adding that other WWE names like Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo helped train Jelly Roll as well. According to Fatu, the true proof of the artist's character came into play after they were done training, when it was time to clean thing ring.

Fatu explained that Jelly Roll actually offered to help and didn't make a scene about it, and while he was excused from helping out, he insisted and still offered his assistance. "Man, bro just cleaned the whole ring... Did what he had to do, wiped his feet, but also seeing the love and the passion," he added. "Professional wrestling brings different colors, different cultures, different backgrounds [together]."

Jelly Roll has undergone an incredible physical transformation over the past two years, shedding plenty of weight while training to be a pro wrestler. This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Jelly Roll picked up a win over Kit Wilson, potentially setting himself up for a match at WWE WrestleMania this year.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Bootleg Kev Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.