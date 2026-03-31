Francis Ngannou Confirms Length Of MVP-Netflix Deal

Francis Ngannou confirmed that his deal with MVP and Netflix is a one-and-done situation.

Ngannou is returning to MMA on May 16 against Philipe Lins on the card headlined by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, the first MMA event to be streamed on Netflix. It will mark his first fight since 2024, having beaten Renan Ferreira for the PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Championship, which was in itself his first fight since leaving UFC as the unbeaten Heavyweight Champion the year earlier.

Ngannou confirmed to Ariel Helwani that he will be fighting just the one time for MVP as it stands, confirming it isn't a multi-fight deal or promotional agreement. And it streaming on Netflix was a major drawing factor for him to sign.

"It's just this fight, not a promotional agreement," Ngannou said. When asked whether he was getting paid better than when was with PFL, he said, "That doesn't matter... Of course [I'm happy with it], otherwise I wouldn't have said yes. I'm happy for the opportunity as well. This is the first MMA fight that will be on Netflix. So I was more excited about that. That was a big decision factor."

Ngannou departed PFL in January, though the promotion announced it only a few days before his fight was confirmed for May 16. He has since said that he had been pushing for another fight under the PFL banner, that it was their decision for him to leave, and he would like to remain with the PFL Africa brand if that remains a possibility.