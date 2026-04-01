WWE's Cody Rhodes: 'No One's Been Close' To Guessing Why Brandi And I Left AEW

Cody Rhodes has said that no one has ever gotten close to surmising why he and Brandi Rhodes left AEW for WWE in 2022.

Rhodes is a three-time WWE Champion heading into his fifth WrestleMania main event in April. But there was a time when he had yet to 'finish the story' and co-founded AEW with Tony Khan and The Elite in 2019, serving as both an on-screen cornerstone and Executive Vice President behind the scenes. Likewise, Brandi had joined AEW as Chief Brand Officer and also played a role on-screen.

Both pledged to keep quiet on why they departed the company they helped establish, and Khan has also kept coy on the subject for his part. But that hasn't stopped discourse and speculation on the matter, even if Rhodes said during "The Breakfast Club" that no one has yet to accurately surmise what had happened.

"When we left [AEW]... It came down to her deciding to not talk about it. We're not going to talk about it. We're moving on. Did bad stuff happen? Good stuff happened too. I'm not going to talk about it," he explained. "And one of the sad things about not talking about why we left and the departure, one of the difficult things was narratives get created, stories get told, podcasts happen, fans literally think they know what happened when no one's been even close."

Rhodes said that's what he finds to be selfless from his wife, the fact that she lives with the narratives being spun and continues to respect AEW enough not to talk about.

"She respects, not just here, but the place we left enough to go, 'I'm not going to talk about that.' And that made it so, 'They're good. They're out of here.' That was very, very helpful for us. And good stuff happened there too. But that's what I mean by selfless because she lives with that."