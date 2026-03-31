Stephanie McMahon Makes Rare WWE Raw Appearance In Promo Segment With Cody Rhodes

Stephanie McMahon made an unadvertised appearance on "WWE Raw," live from Madison Square Garden, on Monday to offer Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes some advice going into his WrestleMania 42 match against "The Viper" Randy Orton. Rhodes was interrupted by McMahon as he hyped up the crowd in New York City to open the show.

When he admitted he was a bit confused to see her, McMahon said of course she was going to be in the "house her grandfather built," but also began to caution Rhodes against this version of Orton.

McMahon said that Rhodes has taken the golden path and stayed true to his values, and he always believes he can bring out the best of his opponents, but he can't do that against this Orton. She said Rhodes needs to think diabolical, like Orton, which was something his father, Dusty Rhodes, did better than anyone. McMahon said that from what she's seen so far in the feud, Rhodes is not his father.

Rhodes mentioned having to babysit Orton during their Legacy days while they were on the road, and said he's not afraid of him after it all. He clapped back with a Vince McMahon reference when he told McMahon she wasn't her father, either, which earned him a slap.

McMahon said that she was trying to give him guidance against Orton, as he had no one else, and said that Orton is listening to the voices in his head, and it appears he's listening to someone else, as well, in reference to his backstage phone calls. She said Rhodes needs to learn how to think like Orton or he's going to lose the title. As she went to leave, Rhodes spun her around and told her he had two words for her. As the crowd chanted "suck it," Rhodes only said, "thank you."