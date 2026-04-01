Los Americanos Earn WWE NXT Tag Title Shot At Stand & Deliver

Los Americanos earned the right to challenge WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, The Vanity Project, at Stand & Deliver in St. Louis on Saturday with a victory over Birthright's Uriah Connors and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT." Even with all of Birthright at ringside, Connors and Lorenzo couldn't get it done, and the stable ended up being ran off by Shiloh Hill.

Bravo took it to Connors to start off the match officially after Los Americanos got the jump on Birthright ahead of the bell. They grabbed Connors' legs and drove him crotch-first into the ring post multiple times, but Connors was still able to rally and tag in his partner.

Los Americanos beat down "Stacks" in their corner, but they couldn't keep him down for long. They fought briefly on the outside, but "Stacks" was distracted by fiancée Arianna Grace, and the pair started to dance. Bravo took Lorenzo out and then danced with Grace before she turned around to realize who he was.

The teams battled back-and-forth until Los Americanos looked to have the match won after Bravo hit a kick to the back of Lorenzo's head, then spun him around on his shoulders before slamming him to the mat. Bravo then went up top, but Lexis King and Grace distracted the referee.

"Stacks" hit a knee to the back of Bravo's head, but he kicked out, as Hill chased off the stable from ringside. Bravo and Rayo hit a double team move that ended with Bravo splashing Lorenzo, but Connors broke up the pin. El Grande Americano made his presence known and distracted the referee as Rayo helped Bravo load up his mask with a steel plate. Bravo took out Connors with a flying headbutt for the victory.