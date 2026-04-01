Tatum Paxley And Blake Monroe Set For WWE NXT Women's NA Title Match

Tatum Paxley will defend her Women's North American Championship against former champion Blake Monroe this weekend at "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver.

Monroe appeared in the ring with the title belt she had stolen from Paxley, drawing the rightful champion out to confront her and make the challenge for Saturday's event in St. Louis.

Monroe accepted the challenge before Paxley demanded her title back, to which Monroe declined. That started a tussle for the belt won out by Paxley sending Monroe out of the ring. But "The Glamour" managed to get her hands on the belt as she retreated.

Paxley won the title from Izzi Dame at Vengeance Day at the beginning of March, retaining it over Dame in a Steel Cage match on the March 17 episode of "NXT" to continue her title reign, and thus drawing the pursuit of former champion Monroe.

Monroe lost the North American title to Thea Hail in December in a finish that hadn't been planned, spurring a feud between her and Hail that eventually passed onto Jaida Parker as Hail dropped the title to Dame; Monroe beat Parker in a Street Fight at Vengeance Day to clear her path back to the new champion, stealing the title from Paxley after attacking her following her cage match defense.