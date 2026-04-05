Former AEW Star Mercedes Martinez Wants To Wrestle WWE Star In 2026

2026 marks Mercedes Martinez's last year as a full-time active wrestler. Before it officially wraps up, though, Martinez is eager to cross off a major match that's eluded her.

While appearing on the "The A2theK Wrestling Show," Martinez revealed her hope to finally wrestle fellow in-ring veteran Natalya, specifically in the form of her alter ego, Nattie. "That's the one match that I have yet to have in my career. And mind you, we've been in promotions together. They just never put us together," Martinez said. "I don't know why. Maybe because of storylines or she was brought in for somebody else. I've wrestled a who's who. I wrestled Mickie James. I wrestled Beth Phoenix, Jazz, but Nattie, somehow we just couldn't get the match put together. So I am hoping that at some point this year that I do get that match and WWE lets it happen. I don't want Natalya. I love Natalya. Natalya's been around years. I want the authentic self of Natalya, which is Nattie, her true self."

In her outings as Nattie, Natalya has taken on more aggressive, shoot-style presentation in the ring. Under the WWE banner, Nattie has primarily targeted Maxxine Dupri, whom she helped train at The Dungeon 2.0. Outside of the company, Nattie has notably competed in NWA and GCW, with another match on the horizon for her at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XV on April 17.

"It's the badass version of her, but it's also her true self," Martinez said about Nattie. "She finally just unleashed and [is allowed to] be herself and be her character."

So far this year, Martinez has performed for promotions such as Beyond Wrestling, Smash Wrestling, and PROGRESS. In the latter, the former AEW star challenged for the PROGRESS Women's Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The A2theK Wrestling Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.