Why Cody Rhodes Says Some Episodes Of His WWE Podcast Will Never Be Released

In addition to his role as Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes hosts a podcast, titled "What Do You Wanna Talk About," in which chatter and alcoholic beverages are highly encouraged. As Rhodes admits, though, the latter can actually sometimes negatively impact his series.

Appearing on "The Nikki & Brie Show," Rhodes revealed that three episodes of "What Do You Wanna Talk About" will remain locked up due to the over-consumption of alcohol done while filming them. "It is [presented by] Wheatley American Vodka. The pours are a bit heavy," Rhodes said. "I will apologize now. I've said this, so I'll make no secret of it. I will apologize to Alexa Bliss, Big E, and I'm not gonna name the other one because she'll go ham with it. But three of these episodes will never make it because of how deep those pours were.

"It's never their fault, it's always my fault," he continued. "I already have a lisp, so if you're starting out [slurring], when you're starting out that way and then you watch it, you're like, 'I thought it was okay.' It's rough. It's rough, so I wanted those to be better for them."

In a now-deleted tweet, former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green identified herself as the third guest whose podcast appearance is barred from being released. "Me, I'm the other one," Green wrote alongside a smiling devil emoji. Green's husband and fellow "WWE SmackDown" star Matt Cardona emerged as Rhodes' latest guest, with both Cardona and Rhodes sipping on their drinks throughout the show. Together, they also discussed Cardona's reinvention journey on the indies and their famous championship photo from 2011, amongst other topics.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.