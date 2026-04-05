WWE NXT's Blake Monroe Weighs The Importance Of Storytelling Vs. Athleticism

Blake Monroe may still be relatively new to "WWE NXT," but the real-life Mariah May Mead has plenty of in-ring experience throughout multiple promotions, most notably AEW, where she had an epic feud with "Timeless" Toni Storm, both in the ring, and outside of it. Recently, on ReviewSTL ahead of Stand & Deliver, Monroe talked about the storytelling aspect of professional wrestling, something she seemed to master against Storm, over the athleticism of the sport, mainly the high-flying abilities of some stars who also captivate audiences. She said the stories are what fans remember most.

"I think you can steal the show with a story," she explained. "If you look at my career and my career highlights, I think all of them have come from a story. I think I'm a fantastic wrestler in the ring. I don't do 25 moonsaults or death-defying stunts, but when I go out there, I give 110 percent of what I do. I feel like my in-ring marries my character perfectly."

Monroe said that if you think about the stars on top right now, you think about their stories. She explained that goes for recent WrestleMania main events, like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' years-long feud, that culminated in Rhodes "finishing the story" and winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40.

"When I grew up, too, like the stories I would watch, like when Jeff Hardy finally won the world title," she said. "I mean, those are the moments you remember. It's the stories. Nobody cares if you can't do some gymnastics. At least I don't."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ReviewSTL and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.