WWE's Michael Cole Reveals The Times He Was Most Shocked On Commentary

Throughout his almost three-decade long career in WWE, Michael Cole has witnessed it all, including moments that have shocked even him. Cole explained on "The Sal Licata Show" that while he knows about "80 percent" of what's going to happen, there are times he chooses not to know anything if he can help it, like at WrestleMania. He talked about the times he's been most shocked behind the desk, with the big one occurring at WrestleMania 30.

"There wasn't one person in that building that thought Undertaker was going to lose," Cole explained. "Every single person believed that he was either going to retire undefeated, or if he was going to lose, he was going to lose to an up-and-coming person that he could help give the 'rub' to. None of us knew that Brock was going to win. I think the legend goes that the actual ending of the match was changed mid-match. Anyhow, when Brock hit 'Taker with the F5, I believed that 'Taker was going to kick out. So, it was almost a nonchalant, 'one, two' and I was about to say 'kickout' when I froze, and that's just when I simply, the first thing that came to mind was, 'the streak is over.'"

Cole said looking back, he doesn't think he could have called it any better, due to how genuinely shocked he was. He said he doesn't listen back to much of his work, but when he hears that call, he still gets chills. Cole said the other most shocking moment to him was when Eddie Guerrero defeated Lesnar to win his first world championship in 2004.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Sal Licata Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.