Brock Lesnar Opens Up About Breaking The Undertaker's Streak At WWE WrestleMania XXX

Over a decade later, The Streak ending is still a controversial moment in WWE history, but Brock Lesnar has clarified that he had no say in beating Undertaker's incredible WrestleMania record.

Lesnar, in one of his rare interviews on Barstool Sports' "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, laid bare the truth behind ending the Streak. The former world champion said that the call to end Undertaker's Streak at WrestleMania 30 was made by Vince McMahon. He felt that pro wrestling is about give-and-take and stated that it was his time to carry the baton.

"It obviously wasn't my call to make. I mean, at the time, Vince McMahon, you know [thought] if there was a person that could beat 'Take and the Streak away with a legitimate background people could believe, I guess it was me," Lesnar said. "There's a lot of people that are pi**ed that it's me, but it's not my call. My hats off to Undertaker, Mark, he's a great guy and this, is at the end, guys, it's just a business and it's a give-and-take, and it was time for 'Taker to give and it was a time for Brock Lesnar to take."

While Lesnar feels he was the top dog at the time and was the right person to end The Streak, "The Deadman" believes that Lesnar didn't need it, and the likes of Roman Reigns or Bray Wyatt would've benefited more from it.