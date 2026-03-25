Brock Lesnar Opens Up About Breaking The Undertaker's Streak At WWE WrestleMania XXX
Over a decade later, The Streak ending is still a controversial moment in WWE history, but Brock Lesnar has clarified that he had no say in beating Undertaker's incredible WrestleMania record.
Lesnar, in one of his rare interviews on Barstool Sports' "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, laid bare the truth behind ending the Streak. The former world champion said that the call to end Undertaker's Streak at WrestleMania 30 was made by Vince McMahon. He felt that pro wrestling is about give-and-take and stated that it was his time to carry the baton.
"It obviously wasn't my call to make. I mean, at the time, Vince McMahon, you know [thought] if there was a person that could beat 'Take and the Streak away with a legitimate background people could believe, I guess it was me," Lesnar said. "There's a lot of people that are pi**ed that it's me, but it's not my call. My hats off to Undertaker, Mark, he's a great guy and this, is at the end, guys, it's just a business and it's a give-and-take, and it was time for 'Taker to give and it was a time for Brock Lesnar to take."
While Lesnar feels he was the top dog at the time and was the right person to end The Streak, "The Deadman" believes that Lesnar didn't need it, and the likes of Roman Reigns or Bray Wyatt would've benefited more from it.
Lesnar had contrasting emotions about the match
The match, which was a hard-hitting clash between the two behemoths, ended with Undertaker being taken to the hospital after he suffered a concussion. Brock Lesnar said in the interview that Undertaker was not being himself during the match, which could've been down to "The Phenom" getting concussed.
"I don't know what happened during the match, but he was a mentor of mine. I worked with 'Taker for many years and so now we're out in this match and 'Taker got hit left field day of, you know, he's coming to his 20th WrestleMania thinking that he's gonna win and then two hours before we go on, the rug gets pulled on him and so a lot of different emotions there," said Lesnar. "I was excited but I also felt bad too, like, I'm the guy and I get to be the guy and so we're out in this match and next thing you know Taker's not being Taker, and I'm like so I had to ... you know it's a dance out there and you just gotta do your best to get through it and we did."
Lesnar added that he was concerned about The Undertaker's health after the match — which was so severe that 'Taker doesn't remember anything that happened during it — and that he had to be taken to the hospital. He went to see the WWE Hall of Famer to make sure he was fine, which he attributed to the respect associated with pro wrestling.