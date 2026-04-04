Backstage News On WWE Changing The Name Of NXT Talent EK Prosper, Fka Eli Knight

Former WWE EVOLVE star Eli Knight is now known as EK Prosper on "WWE NXT" shortly after his jump between brands, and a report revealed just why WWE wanted to change the star's name. The name change for Prosper, whose real name is in fact Eli Knight, is official on WWE's roster page ahead of his appearance at Stand & Deliver on Saturday.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the belief internally for the name change is because "Eli Knight" is too similar to "LA Knight," who also went by Eli Drake in TNA. WWE filed for the trademark on "EK Prosper" earlier in the week.

Prosper wrestled multiple matches under his real name on "NXT," including his involvement in the recent WWE Speed tournament that culminated in a triple threat match involving Elio LeFleur and Jasper Troy, ultimately won by LeFleur. The new Speed Champion was recently injured, however, and yet another tournament was announced for the title, possibly giving Prosper a new shot at the gold. His first match on "NXT" came in December, when he lost a Speed Championship number one contender's match to Tavion Heights.

Prosper will be involved in his first-ever Stand & Deliver premium live event in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday. On Tuesday's edition of "NXT," it was revealed that he will be teaming with Hank and Tank, Shiloh Hill, and Wren Sinclair in a 10-person mixed tag team match on the pre-show against Birth Right's Lexis King, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Charlie Dempsey, Uriah Connors, and TNA Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace.