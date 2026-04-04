UFC Fight Night 272: Moicano Vs. Duncan Full Fight Card & Preview

UFC returns to the Meta Apex on Saturday with Fight Night 271, headlined by Chris Duncan versus Renato Moicano at lightweight.

Duncan will be looking to extend his 6-1 UFC record against former title challenger Moicano, having lost his last two fights against at-time champion Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush in 2025. For his part, Moicano is 12-7 in UFC and ranked at No. 10 in the lightweight rankings, marking this fight as an opportunity for Duncan to get in the title hunt.

Prior to that, No. 3 ranked women's strawweight, Virna Jandiroba, faces No. 7 ranked Tabatha Ricci. Jandiroba is looking to bounce back from her 2025 loss to reigning Strawweight Champion, Mackenzie Dern.

The rest of the main card will see unranked fighters in the light heavyweight, bantamweight, and featherweight divisions go head-to-head looking to change their fortune.

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev will face Brendson Ribeiro at light heavyweight, Ethyn Ewing faces Rafael Estevam at bantamweight, and there is a pair of featherweight bouts pitting Tommy McMillen against Manolo Zecchini and Jose Delano against Robert Ruchala.

The event will be available to watch for those in the US via Paramount+, as well as UFC Fight Pass and TNT Sports internationally. The prelims are due to begin at 5 PM ET and the main card at 8 PM ET.

Main Card:

Lightweight: Chris Duncan vs. Renato Moicano

Strawweight: Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci

Light Heavyweight: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Bantamweight: Ethyn Ewing vs. Rafael Estevam

Featherweight: Tommy McMillen vs. Manolo Zecchini

Featherweight: Jose Delano vs. Robert Ruchala

Prelims: