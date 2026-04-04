Damian Priest & R-Truth Retain WWE Tag Titles After Danhausen Curses Ref On SmackDown

R-Truth and Damian Priest successfully defended their WWE Tag Team Championships on "WWE SmackDown" for the first time after dethroning the MFTs, thanks to a little help from Danhausen and his curses. The champions faced off against two victims of Danhausen already, Kit Wilson and The Miz.

Wilson and Truth started off the match, and Wilson was able to isolate Truth in his corner before tagging in Miz. Truth battled back with running shoulder tackles and got Miz down for the five knuckle shuffle, but Miz kicked him in the head to avoid it. Wilson hit Truth with a flying uppercut on the outside to keep him down, but after a commercial break, the champions had rallied back in the ring.

Priest went Old School and hit a cross body to Miz off the top rope. He followed up with a big boot to Wilson, then flew off the stairs on the outside to take him out. Back in the ring, Miz dodged an Attitude Adjustment from Truth, and they took each other out. Danhausen's music hit and he marched down to the ring. He got on the apron and looked for Miz to tag him in, but Miz shouted at him to get out. Naturally, R-Truth ended up tagging Danhausen instead, causing him to enter the ring.

Miz got in Danhausen's face, and the "Very Evil" one motioned to curse Miz, but Miz threw the referee in front of him instead. Miz went for the Skull Crushing Finale to Danhausen, but the lights went out, and when they came back up, Danhausen had escaped to the stage. Truth hit the AA to Wilson, but Miz nailed him with a Skull Crushing Finale. However, when the referee went to count, he was cursed with a hand cramp before getting to three. Priest then hit the South of Heaven on Miz, and the referee used his other hand to count the win for the champions.