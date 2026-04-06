WWE NXT's Tony D'Angelo Calls Vision Member 'A Great Friend'

While they currently reside on different WWE brands, the bond between Tony D'Angelo and Bron Breakker has maintained its strength. Speaking on "TMZ's Inside The Ring," D'Angelo opened up about his friendship with The Vision member, which extends back to mutual time spent in the WWE Performance Center and "WWE NXT."

"He's doing good. He's Bron, he's a machine, so when he's ready I'm sure he's going to jump right back into it and split people in half just like he does," D'Angelo said, referring to Breakker's recovery from a recent hernia surgery.

"But as far as our friendship and everything, it's funny. We kind of clicked from day one. We have a lot of similar interests. We had a pretty similar upbringing, so it was pretty easy. I felt like I knew the guy my entire life as soon as I met him. That's also another guy that's in my corner who feeds me positive energy and points me in the right direction. He's a great dude, great friend. I can't say enough good things about him. He's killing it in his own right, so he'll be alright."

In February 2021, WWE announced both D'Angelo and Breakker as recruits of the then-latest WWE PC class. D'Angelo arrived to WWE with a background as an amateur wrestler. Meanwhile, Breakker is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner.

Most recently, D'Angelo challenged for the NXT Championship at "NXT" Stand & Deliver. Breakker remains absent from WWE programming, though reportedly cleared to compete again, after undergoing surgery in early February. Since April 2025, Breakker has served as a member of The Vision alongside Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw," with Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul later joining them in the stable.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.