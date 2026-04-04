Danhausen Lifts Curse On WWE Referee Following SmackDown Tag Title Match Interference

The "curse" of Danhausen struck an unintended victim on "WWE SmackDown" this week. Fortunately, its effects were then promptly reversed.

During Friday's edition of "SmackDown," Danhausen inadvertently put a curse on referee Dan Engler as he officiated a WWE Tag Team Championship match, resulting in a serious cramp in Engler's usual counting arm. Backstage, Danhausen later made things right by lifting it and the corresponding pain in Engler's arm.

"So sorry. That was actually meant for The Miz, but it got on you instead," Danhausen said before slapping Engler's shoulder for an instant recovery. "Usually I charge a monetary human money fee for this, but it was my fault, so this one's on Danhausen!"

On paper, the aforementioned WWE Tag Team Championship match pitted The Miz and Kit Wilson against the defending champions, R-Truth and Damian Priest. At one point, though, Danhausen unofficially inserted himself into the bout and called for Miz to tag him in. When Miz refused, Truth seized the opportunity to do so in his place.

Miz's verbal frustrations continued with an order for Danhausen to leave the ring. Evidently against the idea, the "very nice, very evil" star then motioned as if he were about to put a curse on Miz. A quick-thinking pull from Miz put Engler in the path of the spell instead, causing Engler's arm to cramp up when Miz made a cover on Truth shortly after. Amidst the confusion, Priest reentered the bout and dropped Miz with a South of Heaven for the winning pinfall, counted by Engler's non-injured hand.