Eddie Hall Says Calling Out Tyson Fury For MMA Fight Started Family Feud

Eddie Hall has revealed he was looking to fight Tyson Fury in MMA before his boxing fight with his younger brother, Tommy, was signed for June 13.

Tyson Fury is a multi-time World Heavyweight Champion in boxing, having reigned nine years as the Lineal Heavyweight Champion before Oleksandr Usyk dethroned him 2024, beating him once more that year in the rematch. Hall, on the other hand, has made his way into boxing and MMA as an attraction for his becoming World's Strongest Man in 2017.

It was only recently announced that Hall will be fighting Tommy Fury, better known for his time on the UK's "Love Island" and beating Jake Paul and KSI in professional boxing – for which he has an 11-0 record – on June 13 in Manchester, England. And speaking on the fight on his YouTube channel, he revealed that their father, John Fury, had instigated the fight after he tried to get an MMA fight locked in with Tyson.

"Now, John Fury is a character. Let's just say that. He is always in the media. He always seems to be in the bad light. He's always doing something wrong, shouting, saying something he shouldn't, headbutting people, scaring people, threatening people. Basically a bit of a bully of a man," Hall said of the father on his YouTube channel, before continuing to explain how talks over a Tyson Fury fight went.

"I bumped into John and I sort of had the conversation. I wanted to fight Tyson. I saw Tyson was doing some MMA training and I just thought, well, World's Strongest Man versus Tyson Fury in a MMA fight had a nice ring to it. So I was trying to sort of instigate that fight and obviously I don't know what's going on between him and Tyson. But that didn't- well it wound him up the wrong way, let's just say that, and things got a little bit heated towards the end."