UFC Fight Night 272: Moicano Vs. Duncan Live Results
Welcome to the Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of UFC Fight Night 271, headlined by Chris Duncan versus Renato Moicano at lightweight and emanating from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.
Duncan is out to extend a 6-1 UFC record against the former Lightweight title challenger coming off his own back-to-back defeats to Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush last year. Moicano is ranked at No. 10, adding to the stakes as Duncan could enter the challenger pool in lieu of his opponent.
Respectively No. 3 and No. 7 ranked women's strawweights Virna Jandiroba and Tabatha Ricci will be fighting prior to that, Jandiroba similar to Moicano looking to bounce back from a 2025 title bout defeat to Mackenzie Dern.
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev faces Brendson Ribeiro at light heavyweight before that, preceded by Ethyn Ewing against Rafael Estevam at bantamweight, and a pair of featherweight clashes between Tommy McMillen and Manolo Zecchini, as well as Jose Delano against Robert Ruchala.
The event is available to watch for those in the US via Paramount+, as well as UFC Fight Pass and TNT Sports internationally. The main card is slated to begin at 8 PM ET.
Preliminary Card Results:
- Kai Kamaka III def. Dakota Hope via Split Decision (29-28; 28-29; 29-28)
- Dione Barbosa def. Melissa Gatto via Majority Decision (28-28; 29-27; 29-27)
- Tresean Gore def. Azmat Bekoev via Submission in Round Three
- Alice Pereira def. Hailey Cowan via TKO in Round Two
- Darrius Flowers def. Lando Vannata via TKO in Round Two
- Alessandro Costa def. Stewart Nicoll via TKO in Round Two
- Thomas Petersen def. Guilherme Pat (28-28; 29-27; 29-27)
Jose Delano vs. Robert Ruchala - Featherweight Three Rounds
Round one begins with Robert Ruchala throwing jabs and a spinning lowkick that's caught by Jose Delano. Ruchala continues to push the distance with his jab and follow-up kicks, not yet finding the target.
Delano throws an impressive left kick to the body and Ruchala comes in with the clinch, only to be shaken off down to the ground. Stand-up resumes and Ruchala goes for a spinning backfist but doesn't find the target. Ruchala continues to match kicks with punches before Delano comes back with a slapping kick to the gut, coming close but being repelled quickly by Ruchala.
Ruchala clinches Delano, but the stand-up resumes after a grappling stalemate. Ruchala throws a headkick that hits glove and head both, and then they grapple more in the clinch, both throwing punches to little effect.
Ruchala continues to search upstairs with kicks, throwing another overhand that finds the mark. Delano comes forward only to get clinched again, and Ruchala presses him up against the cage. Delano throws his own kick to the torso, but Ruchala comes back with another right head kick before the round comes to an end.
Round two begins and Ruchala pairs a left leg kick with a left hook, Delano throws a kick but it's caught and he stumbles. He recovers and throws a combo that wobbles Ruchala. Ruchala keeps feinting for the spinning backfist but doesn't commit to throwing it.
Delano finds the target four times in a row with punches to push Ruchala back, and is looking a little more confident now. Delano continues to pepper the face with jabs and straights as he pushes forward, and Ruchala appears wobbly. Ruchala comes back with a spinning kick to the body, but Delano continues to land head shots on the inside and Ruchala's face is lit up like a Christmas tree.
Ruchala comes close with a spinning backfist but again finds himself riddled with punches on the inside clinch, blood streaming down his nose now. Ruchala throws a front kick, its gets caught and he falls back to the floor. He gets up and throws another hopeful kick as the round comes to an end.
Round three begins and the pair immediately begin throwing hands. Delano connects with another stiff jab. Every time Ruchala comes forward Delano has a receipt, but he connects with a headkick to shift momentum. Ruchala comes forward again but Delano clinches and throws knees to the gut sending him backward. Ruchala comes back in for the clinch and is looking for the trip-takedown, defended well by Delano with his back to the cage. Official time out called after Ruchala grabs the cage with both hands, and a point is deducted.
Fight resumes with Delano now grappling Ruchala against the cage. Both are searching for a takedown but it doesn't come and the stand-up resumes. Delano comes forward with hands to the head, Ruchala comes back with an attempted headkick that hits glove then head. The fight ends with both throwing hands and kicks to no avail.
Jose Delano def. Robert Ruchala via Unanimous Decision (30-26; 29-27; 29-27)
Tommy McMillen vs. Manolo Zecchini - Featherweight Three Rounds
Round one begins with Tommy McMillen coming out hot and throwing some stiff shots in the direction of Manolo Zecchini. Zecchini looks to break the action up with a clinch but gets rag dolled by McMillen out of it. McMillen continues to throw shots with reckless abandon and an official time out is called as a knee hits Zecchini square below the belt. Zecchini with a significant bump forming over his right eye.
The fight resumes and the pair continue to exchange hands on the inside, McMillen continuing to clinch and looking for a knee to the chin. McMillen swings wildly with the left hook finding nothing but air, but comes forward with a knee that finds the forehead of Zecchini. McMillen continues to swing and swing with no defense but soon enough drops Zecchini to the floor with a knee to the chest, continuing to swing at his downed opponent as the referee comes between them to end the fight.
Tommy McMillen def. Manolo Zecchini via TKO in Round One
Ethyn Ewing vs. Rafael Estevam - Bantamweight Three Rounds
Round one begins with Ethyn Ewing pushing Rafael Estevam backwards, however throwing no shots as Estevam continues to keep the distance with jabs and kicks. A punch seems to wobble Ewing but he recovers and continues to cut the Octagon in half. Estevam slips on a spinning backfist but continues to find the mark with rights and lefts upstairs. They start grappling but neither goes down as the stand-up resumes.
Ewing throws a leg kick and continues to be cautious coming forward, wary of the counter-punching of Estevam. Estevam shoots for the legs but it's defended well, though he continues to throw accurate shots. Official time out is called after Estevam goes for a flying knee, Ewing goes for a kick at the same time and catches him below the belt.
Fight resumes and Estevam is now coming forward, Ewing comes back with a one-two combo that wobbles Estevam. Estevam then shoots for the takedown but again it's defended and the stand-up continues, Ewing catching Estevam with another accurate right hand. Ewing continues to press Estevam against the cage while avoiding an uppercut and overhand, and drops Estevam to the ground as the round comes to an end.
Round two begins with Ewing coming forward only to receive a one-two combo upstairs, but he rolls with it and continues. Ewing hits a right straight that finds the mark, continues to pepper Estevam with accurate shots, and Estevam is now bleeding from his nose.
Another crunching right hand hits Estevam in the head as Ewing finds his rhythm against the cage. Ewing throws a knee to the head and steps back to reassess, leaning on the jab now and following up with an uppercut. Ewing hits a sweeping leg kick, pairing shots to the body with shots to the head as another right hand breezes past Estevam's left cheek.
Two more right straights connect on Estevam's temple, and another one wobbles him. Ewing remains composed, waiting for the natural finish. But now he comes forward as Estevam shoots for another takedown in vain. And then another one. Ewing connects with a left to the liver as the round comes to an end.
In between rounds, Ewing's corner encourages him to go for the finish.
Round three begins and Estevam is the one coming forward again, halted momentarily by a leg kick. Ewing hits a double jab that sends Estevam backwards and continues to avoid all of the receipts as he searches for the next opportunity. A combination wobbles Estevam again as he continues to defend with punches and punches alone. Ewing hits another left shot to the liver and Estevam goes to ground, ending the fight via TKO.
Ethyn Ewing def. Rafael Estevam via TKO in Round Three
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Brendson Ribeiro - Light Heavyweight Three Rounds
Round one begins with Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev coming forward only to get caught with hooks from Brendson Ribeiro to wobble him within the first 30 seconds. Ribeiro catches him again before throwing a head kick, Yakhyaev catches it and drops him to the floor, attempting to mount as Ribeiro seeks the Kimura lock.
Yakhyaev avoids it and assumes control on the back, bearing down on Ribeiro and preventing him from getting back up. He clasps the waist as Ribeiro attempts to stand up again, tripping him back down. Yakhyaev locks in the rear choke and Ribeiro taps to end the fight in minutes.
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev def. Brendson Ribeiro via Submission in Round One
Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci - Strawweight Three Rounds
Round one begins and Tabatha Ricci finds her stand-up game interrupted by a Virna Jandiroba takedown, finding her way back to her feet only to be dropped back down to the ground. Ricci finds her feet again but is still held against the cage by Jandiroba.
The stand-up resumes and Ricci appears a little more cautious. Jandiroba shoots for the single but Ricci defends it, grappling in the stand-up before breaking again. Ricci throws a leg kick but gets caught with a left to the cheek as a result. Jandiroba keeps counter-punching every time Ricci tries to find the gap. She mounts the back of Ricci, Ricci tries to throw her off but she maintains back control, even if not much can be done from this position. Jandiroba remains there for the remainder of the round.
Round two begins with the pair exchanging shots upstairs. Jandiroba throws a one-two and then gets another takedown. Ricci throws elbows to the top of Jandiroba's head on the floor, while Jandiroba starts to bury her elbow into the side of Ricci. Jandiroba postures up to roll Ricci to no avail, resuming the mount as Ricci tries to squirm away.
Jandiroba sprawls herself over Ricci and continues to burrow her elbow in the side. Ricci kicks her off and the stand-up finally continues, but Jandiroba sits her back down with an accurate shot. Ricci throws a combo to no avail and clinches, throwing knees to the gut as she works Jandiroba against the cage. Jandiroba shoots for a double-leg and gets it as the 10 second slapper goes off, and the round comes to an end with her in control. She has maintained almost six minutes of control time thus far in the bout.
Round three begins and Ricci is looking to find the mark with kicks, Jandiroba firing off shots to deter her from coming forward. Jandiroba continues to maintain the distance with jabs and goes for another takedown, this time defended as Ricci instead takes control on the floor. Even still, Jandiroba gets the better of the grappling exchange and they find their way back to their feet.
Ricci looking a little more tired as she tries to find the target, though she does manage to defend another takedown attempt. Ricci starts to unload a little more, hitting a leg kick and a combo to the body. Jandiroba shoots for the single-leg, defended again, but Jandiroba more than happy to take the reprieve.
Jandiroba throws a few more shots to the head and gets the takedown at last, assuming control over the back. Jandiroba searches for the rear choke but Ricci tucks her chin and wrestles the arm away. The fight ends just as Ricci looks to mount her opponent.
Virna Jandiroba def. Tabatha Ricci via Unanimous Decision (30-27; 29-28; 29-28)
Chris Duncan vs. Renato Moicano - Lightweight Five Rounds
Round one begins with Chris Duncan connecting with a leg kick as he establishes the distance. He goes for another one, swings and misses, and then another one only to get a right to the cheek. Two more leg kicks get checked and Renato Moicano shoots for the takedown, defended well by Duncan as the pair grapple against the cage.
They break and the stand-up resumes, Moicano landing another solid shot to the face. Duncan goes for a headkick that lands but only just, hits another teep kick to create the space to come inside. But he gets caught as Moicano seeks another takedown attempt, defended again as they once more grapple against the cage.
Duncan now resting on his jab, but Moicano checks Duncan with a left jab snapping his head back followed by a head kick. Duncan throws another leg kick that's checked. Moicano hits a front kick to the body and sneaks another left jab through the guard of Duncan. Round one comes to an end.
Round two begins with Moicano coming forward, Duncan throwing hands to send him back but not finding the target. Duncan throws a reaching jab to no avail, and is now bleeding from the nose from a counter. Moicano sits Duncan down with a hook and rushes onto his back, throwing hammerfists as he looks for the rear choke. He looks to have it in but lets go, continuing to soften Duncan up with hands as blood streams from his nose. Moicano has the body triangle in, throwing rights to the side of Duncan.
Duncan has the wrist of Moicano to prevent the choke but Moicano continues to land hammerfists to the head, allowing him to cinch in the choke and get the submission.
Renato Moicano def. Chris Duncan via Submission in Round Two