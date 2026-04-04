UFC Fight Night 272: Moicano Vs. Duncan Live Results

Round one begins with Robert Ruchala throwing jabs and a spinning lowkick that's caught by Jose Delano. Ruchala continues to push the distance with his jab and follow-up kicks, not yet finding the target.

Delano throws an impressive left kick to the body and Ruchala comes in with the clinch, only to be shaken off down to the ground. Stand-up resumes and Ruchala goes for a spinning backfist but doesn't find the target. Ruchala continues to match kicks with punches before Delano comes back with a slapping kick to the gut, coming close but being repelled quickly by Ruchala.

Ruchala clinches Delano, but the stand-up resumes after a grappling stalemate. Ruchala throws a headkick that hits glove and head both, and then they grapple more in the clinch, both throwing punches to little effect.

Ruchala continues to search upstairs with kicks, throwing another overhand that finds the mark. Delano comes forward only to get clinched again, and Ruchala presses him up against the cage. Delano throws his own kick to the torso, but Ruchala comes back with another right head kick before the round comes to an end.

Round two begins and Ruchala pairs a left leg kick with a left hook, Delano throws a kick but it's caught and he stumbles. He recovers and throws a combo that wobbles Ruchala. Ruchala keeps feinting for the spinning backfist but doesn't commit to throwing it.

Delano finds the target four times in a row with punches to push Ruchala back, and is looking a little more confident now. Delano continues to pepper the face with jabs and straights as he pushes forward, and Ruchala appears wobbly. Ruchala comes back with a spinning kick to the body, but Delano continues to land head shots on the inside and Ruchala's face is lit up like a Christmas tree.

Ruchala comes close with a spinning backfist but again finds himself riddled with punches on the inside clinch, blood streaming down his nose now. Ruchala throws a front kick, its gets caught and he falls back to the floor. He gets up and throws another hopeful kick as the round comes to an end.

Round three begins and the pair immediately begin throwing hands. Delano connects with another stiff jab. Every time Ruchala comes forward Delano has a receipt, but he connects with a headkick to shift momentum. Ruchala comes forward again but Delano clinches and throws knees to the gut sending him backward. Ruchala comes back in for the clinch and is looking for the trip-takedown, defended well by Delano with his back to the cage. Official time out called after Ruchala grabs the cage with both hands, and a point is deducted.

Fight resumes with Delano now grappling Ruchala against the cage. Both are searching for a takedown but it doesn't come and the stand-up resumes. Delano comes forward with hands to the head, Ruchala comes back with an attempted headkick that hits glove then head. The fight ends with both throwing hands and kicks to no avail.

Jose Delano def. Robert Ruchala via Unanimous Decision (30-26; 29-27; 29-27)