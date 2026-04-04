Maryland Attorney General To Intervene In Ring Boy Lawsuit Against WWE And McMahons

Maryland's Attorney General will intervene in the ongoing "Ring Boys" lawsuit filed against WWE, Vince, and Linda McMahon after they once again argued the constitutionality of the Child Victims Act.

The suit was filed in 2024 by numerous plaintiffs alleging that during their time working for WWE as Ring Boys, the McMahons, as leaders of WWE, allowed them to be subject to child sexual abuse at the hands of senior employees including late referee Mel Phillips. Furthermore, they contest the McMahons played an active role in obscuring the alleged abuse from any scrutiny at the time.

The plaintiffs have remained anonymous to this point, though that is another aspect of the case to have been disputed by the defendants as a breach of their rights.

The Attorney General of Maryland, Anthony G. Brown, filed a request on March 31 to intervene for the "limited purpose of defending the constitutionality of the Maryland Child Victims Act of 2023, which had once again been questioned as unconstitutional by the defendants on January 16.

"WWE and TKO requested that this court stay the proceedings on the basis that the claims against them would be time-barred if the CVA, which retroactively eliminated the statute of limitations to bring civil claims arising out of sexual abuse of a minor, was found to be unconstitutional," the filing reads.

"This Court granted the stay on December 4, 2024... As the parties are aware, the Supreme Court of Maryland examined whether the CVA 'constituted an impermissible abrogation of a vested right... And on February 3, 2025, the Supreme Court determined that it did not."