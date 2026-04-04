Birthright Falter, Lose 10-Person Tag Match On WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 Pre-Show

The babyface team of Hank & Tank, EK Prosper, Shiloh Hill, and Wren Sinclair scored a victory on the "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver pre-show over Birthright. The new stable, consisting of TNA Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Uriah Connors, Lexis King, and Charlie Dempsey, just couldn't get the job done ahead of "NXT's" biggest night.

Sinclair started things off by getting in Dempsey's face, and Grace hit her, causing a brawl before the bell rang. The teams got into their respective corners and the match officially got underway, and was back-and-forth until Birthright overpowered Hank. The former tag champ was able to tag in Sinclair after taking a beating.

Dempsey broke up Sinclair's hold on Grace, and she went after him, but was almost rolled up by Grace off the distraction. Prosper tagged in and took out all the male challengers. Grace prevented Prosper from hitting a move off the top rope, and he was taken out with a German suplex from Dempsey on the outside.

Sinclair and Dempsey went face-to-face once again in the ring, this time, with Sinclair hitting Dempsey with chops before she suplexed him. Prosper had a big spot where he jumped from the stable turnbuckle to the top rope before taking out the field on the outside. Hill, now the legal competitor, pinned Dempsey after Hank & Tank hit him with double splashes for the win.