Vanity Project Defeat Los Americanos At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, Retain Tag Titles

The Vanity Project have shot through the ranks of the "NXT" locker room following their shocking win over DarkState, but at Stand and Deliver, Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes proved that they are more than flashes in the pan. Baylor and Smokes defended their "NXT" Tag Team Championships against Bravo and Rayo Americano; after a match full of high-flying wrestling, physical gags, and plenty of cheating, Baylor and Smokes walked out of St. Louis with gold still around their waists.

Smokes started the match on wobbly legs after he was rammed crotch-first into the metal post by Los Americanos, but a tag-in to Baylor allowed for The Vanity Project to regain lost ground. Both teams were virtually tied in all aspects, as both teams landed devastating slams, top-rope dives, and crisp kicks, only for their opponent to kick out at two.

The Vanity Project turned to nefarious means first, when Baylor attempted to unmask Rayo, only to be intercepted and laid out for his crimes. Los Americanos were quick to follow after El Grande Americano gave Bravo their stable's signature steel bit to shove into his mask. Before Bravo could connect with a headbutt, however, Smokes stole the steel from the luchador's mask, and stored it inside his undergarments. Immediately after, Smokes was knocked crotch-first onto the top turnbuckle. The hotly-contested match ended in the blink of an eye after a ringside Jackson Drake struck Bravo from the apron. Bravo stumbled over into the waiting hands of Baylor, who held him in place as Smokes descended from the top rope for the pinfall victory.

Saturday marked The Vanity Project's first successful "NXT" Tag Team Championship defense, and the team is set to continue their reign, measuring in at 40 days and counting. Baylor and Smokes are also Northeast Wrestling's NEW Tag Team Champions, and boast a 330 day-and-counting reign.