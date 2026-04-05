Sol Ruca Gets Revenge On Zaria, Wins Grudge Match At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026

After feuding for weeks after tensions between them finally came to a head, Sol Ruca got the victory over former friend and tag team partner Zaria at Stand & Deliver. Ruca came out of the gate hot and ran to the ring to take it to Zaria immediately.

Ruca got in a good amount of offense before Zaria nailed her with a lariat and rag dolled her around the ring. Ruca looked for a Sol Snatcher to Zaria on the outside, but Zaria dodged the move. She slammed Ruca's face off the commentary desk and then dropped her over the steps. Ruca got Zaria to the top rope and hit her with a big hurricanrana to take her down, but they were both back on their feet quickly to engage in a slug fest.

Zaria intercepted a kick and looked for the F5, but Ruca got out of the move. Zaria countered another Sol Snatcher with a big kick to the face, but Ruca sent her over the ropes to the ramp. Zaria caught her former friend and looked for a chokeslam, but it was Ruca to finally hit the Sol Snatcher on the ramp. As she struggled to recover, Zaria rose up behind her and speared her through the ropes, back into the ring. Zaria couldn't get Ruca up for the F5, however, and Zaria took another Sol Snatcher.

Ruca couldn't keep Zaria down, and she hit another spear, followed by the F5. Ruca kicked out, and the women stared each other down, but Zaria wasn't going to be fooled by Ruca again. She rocked her with a headbutt and looked for the F5 once again. She got to the second rope with Ruca on her shoulders, but Ruca escaped the move. Ruca hit an X-Factor, followed by a third Sol Snatcher for the win.