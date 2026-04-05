UFC Star Files Lawsuit Against Jorge Masvidal For Battery

UFC's Colby Covington has filed a lawsuit against fellow fighter Jorge Masvidal for a 2022 battery in Miami-Dade County Court.

The suit was filed on March 23 stating that Covington suffered "bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life and loss of ability to earn money," and the fighter is demanding a jury trial in the civil case seeking $50,000 in damages. A court date has yet to be determined.

Covington's attorney, Javier A. Finlay, details his victory over Masvidal at UFC 272 on March 5, 2022, and how after the fight his opponent had said "If I see him out on the streets, I'm going to give him everything I've got to break his f***ing jaw."

The complaint states that Masvidal had became aware that Covington was attending a restaurant. After Covington had exited the restaurant, Masvidal is said to have "ambushed" Covington and initiated a physical attack without warning, provocation, or consent.

"[Masvidal] struck [Covington] with a closed fist to the face," the complaint reads. "The attack was sudden, intentional and calculated – executed without any opportunity for [Covington] to defend himself. At the time and place of the physical attack, Masvidal attempted to conceal his identity by wearing a blue surgical mask and a hoodie and was accompanied by three or four other individuals; despite [Masvidal's] attempts to conceal his identity, [Covington] immediately recognized Masvidal due to their long-standing personal history."

On March 21, Covington accused Masvidal of attacking him while wearing a mask in Miami. Criminal charges were filed, and Masvidal pleaded guilty as part of a deal which saw the them downgraded to misdemeanor battery. He was sentenced to two days imprisonment with credit for time served, as well as being ordered to pay $955 in litigation fees.

Masvidal had claimed the vendetta stemmed from comments made by Covington aimed at his family in the lead-up to their fight.