TKO Announces Multi-Promotion International Fight Week Including UFC 329

International Fight Week returns in July with events from TKO's UFC and Zuffa Boxing as well as Dana White's Power Slap.

International Fight Week was introduced as an annual staple in UFC's calendar in 2012, with the UFC turning its annual July pay-per-view into its own spectacle with an entire week of build.

The announced slate of events for this year will begin with the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony on July 9, followed by a Power Slap event the following day, UFC 329 on July 11, and rounded out by a Zuffa Boxing card on July 12.

This will mark the fourth time a Power Slap event has been hosted as part of the spectacle, while it is the first to feature Zuffa Boxing having held its first event in September last year – the Undisputed World title bout between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez, won by Crawford and streaming on Netflix.

Zuffa Boxing is coming to International Fight Week! 🥊 See you on July 12th! Find out more info: https://t.co/VgJEPZvkSR pic.twitter.com/Snc8VCi2As — Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) April 5, 2026

Already announced to be inducted into the Hall of Fame's Modern and Fight wings are Demetrious Johnson and the 2020 bout between Joanna Jedrzejcyk and Zhang Weili, with the Pioneer and Contributors Wing inductees yet to be determined. The Forest Griffin Community Award is also yet to find a new holder.

The ceremony and UFC 329 will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with it being believed that Conor McGregor will make his return at the latter event. Power Slap will be hosted by The Chelsea in Vegas, and Zuffa Boxing is due to be held at the Meta Apex also in Vegas.