Brody King Reflects On AEW Career

For the past four years, Brody King has been one of AEW's most intriguing characters, with his intimidating persona and consistent in-ring work making him a reliable performer on the brand. King's efforts have continued to pay off, as he's been enjoying a singles run this year, and during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, he looked back fondly on his career with AEW thus far.

"I mean, my time in AEW has been amazing ... from House Of Black to where we're at now, it's just been a huge upward trajectory, and yeah, I mean having a main event title match with MJF in Australia was incredible. Countless pay-per-views. Everything has been amazing. Being AEW Tag Team Champions with Bandido has been amazing. I can't complain."

King continued by speaking on his ability to stay relevant on AEW television, stating that it's been easy to transition in every role that he's been given.

"I feel like I'm able to adapt with what I have and use certain pieces of what was given to me with the House Of Black and use that going forward with the Hounds Of Hell and then going into what we're doing with Brodido and now what I'm doing as a singles wrestler. I feel like it's all very seamless and I didn't have to take any time off. I didn't have to think about what was next."

King also explained that fans haven't seen the last of Brodido despite the success of his singles run, and expressed gratitude for being in the House Of Black, as it was the stepping stone that allowed him to gain more exposure in front of fans who were unfamiliar work in NJPW and ROH.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.